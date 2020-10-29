Future animal center will offer expanded services, dog park

The Humane Society of Charlotte’s new animal resource center will not only have more room for dogs and cats, but also visitors and staff who help find their forever homes. Photo courtesy of RL Architecture

To say the Humane Society of Charlotte needs an upgrade would be an understatement.

The nonprofit, no-kill animal shelter, founded in 1978, has been at 2700 Toomey Ave., Charlotte, since the early 1990s. Over the years, tens of thousands of dogs and cats have stayed there while awaiting their forever homes, and the wear and tear is finally showing.

“The walls are literally crumbling,” said Emily Cook, Humane Society of Charlotte’s marketing and communications manager. “You can literally go in and grab a chunk of wall like it’s mashed potatoes because of dry rot.

The facility was originally used by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Control and designed for containment, instead of rehoming and rehabilitation. Cook said the kennels are small and barebones, and there are still barns on the property from when animal control took in farm animals.

Among other faults, the current facility is mostly outdoor with limited climate control, antiquated plumbing and improper air handling for hygienic standards, creating a higher stress environment for animals.

Cook said employees are constantly fighting off bugs, vermin and lack of storage space. There isn’t enough room to host interested educational groups, provide resources for behavior modification, training and owner education, or offer expanded spay/neuter surgeries and other wellness care.

Quarters are so tight, some employees – including Cook – have to work out of a separate building down the street.

“It’s not just an environment that we think can be improved for the animals, but also for the people that work there and the people that visit,” Cook said.

HSC is hoping to address the many shortcoming of its current building with a new 27,000-square-foot animal resource center at 2401 Berryhill Road off Wilkinson Boulevard, just West of uptown. The $15 million facility will have more room for staff, more medical, surgery and recovery rooms, an adoption center, an education center, a cat cafe and a community dog park.

The new building will be entirely indoors, allowing for climate control. It will also have improved cat condos, a cat colony room and larger dog kennels that are more hygienic.

“Until these animals are adopted by their new families, we consider ourselves their family and we want to take care of them,” Cook said.

HSC plans break ground by spring 2021, with expected completion in early 2022. So far, nearly $12 million has been raised for the project through private and corporate donations. The organization is asking for one final push from the community, called the “Give $20, Tag 20 Challenge,” to help come up with the rest.

The effort is part of the We are Family Capital Campaign that supports the construction of the new animal resource center. HSC will be using social media and asking followers to donate $20, then share a picture of their pet, or their inspiration for giving, and tag 20 of their followers, challenging them to do the same using #give20tag20.

The goal is to get 50,000 people to donate $20 for a total of $1 million, bringing HSC a step closer to it’s new home.

After three years working offsite, Cook said she’s anxiously looking forward to being in the new building and getting closer to the animals.

“It’s going to be great,” Cook said. “We were ready to be in it yesterday.”

Support the project

To participate in the Humane Society of Charlotte’s “Give 20, Tag 20 Challenge,” visit www.give20tag20.com. Check out www.humanesocietyofcharlotte.org/we-are-family to learn more about the project.