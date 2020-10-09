Driggs wants progress on Providence Road congestion

Taiwo Jaiyeoba and Ed Drigg discuss planning issues with the community. SCW file photo

Charlotte City Councilman Ed Driggs continues to advise staff to develop strategies to ease congestion on Providence Road.

Driggs brought up the issue about 90 minutes into the council’s eight-hour strategy session on Oct. 5. He told Assistant City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba that the public is hoping for relief in terms of traffic in the most congested areas.

“I’m just hoping that we are sensitive to corridors like Providence Road, which have been contentious repeatedly because we keep approving high-density development there, and the traffic situation gets worse and worse,” Driggs said. “While we move forward with our big-picture plans, I’d like to see us address some of the current issues in our assessment of petitions.”

Mayor Pro Tem Julie Eiselt agreed with Driggs, noting she won’t support adding density along Providence Road until there’s a transit plan for the corridor. During rezoning discussions, Eiselt would also like staff to make the council aware of other proposals that are in the works in the area.

Driggs brought up the issue after Jaiyeoba updated the council on planning and transportation initiatives.

Jaiyeoba mentioned the city had allocated $14 million for congestion mitigation and traffic flow. The city will use that money to identify short-term projects at high-congestion intersections in the south Charlotte, Steele Creek and University City areas. Projects may include turn lane extensions, traffic signals or roadway alignments.