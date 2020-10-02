Cuban restaurant heading to Madison Corners

El Puro Cuban Restaurant, a family-owned and operated full-service upscale Cuban restaurant, has signed a lease at Madison Corners.

The owners currently operate Havana Carolina Restaurant & Bar in Concord.

El Puro Cuban Restaurant will occupy 5,500 square feet of retail space located at 5033 South Blvd., Suite H, in the neighborhood retail center.

It will offer a taste of Old Havana in a lively setting with entertainment and hand-rolled cigars. Dishes are inspired by family recipes and staples of Cuban cuisine.

Construction on El Puro will begin immediately. It is set to open by the second quarter of 2021.

“We are thrilled to have El Puro Cuban Restaurant choose Madison Corners for their second restaurant concept in North Carolina,” William Hodges of New Forum said. “This is the ideal tenant we envisioned when we upgraded the property and are excited they chose to bring this fantastic family restaurant to the Madison Park community and fill a large void of Cuban cuisine throughout south Charlotte.”

Madison Corners includes a 34,710-square-foot retail strip center and a 6,600-square-foot outparcel. It has received over $1 million in capital improvements. The renovation includes a redesigned exterior, landscaping, parking lot improvements, new roof, new painting, wood features and signage.

Madison Corners is in the heart of the rapidly growing Madison Park, Montclaire and Archdale communities, about three miles northwest of SouthPark.