COVID-19 Response Fund awards $3M to 72 nonprofits

More than $3 million has been awarded to 72 nonprofits in the latest round of grants from the COVID-19 Response Fund.

Nearly $18 million has been granted to date to more than 200 nonprofits helping those affected by the pandemic with basic needs such as child care, education, housing, food, emergency financial assistance, legal advocacy, health and mental health, and workforce development.

The latest grants were awarded via a competitive grant cycle open to all Mecklenburg County nonprofits that met eligibility requirements.

The fifth round of grants from the COVID-19 Response Fund include the following:

Child Care

• $120,000 to Child Care Resources

• $15,000 to La Escuelita San Marcos

• $50,000 to ParentChild+

Child Welfare

• $55,000 to Council for Children’s Rights

• $24,620 to Foster Village Charlotte

• $20,000 to Pat’s Place Child Advocacy Center

Education

• $50,000 to Above and Beyond Students

• $50,000 to Ada Jenkins Families and Careers Development Center

• $30,000 to Augustine Literacy Project – Charlotte

• $50,000 to Autism Charlotte

• $10,000 to Carolina Youth Coalition

• $20,000 to Carolinas Aviation Museum

• $45,000 to Charlotte Speech and Hearing Center

• $20,000 to Christ Lutheran Church

• $10,000 to Digi-Bridge

• $25,000 to Eliminate the Digital Divide

• $25,000 to Freedom Communities

• $9,610 to Galilee Ministries of East Charlotte-Episcopal Diocese of NC

• $10,000 to Learning Help Centers of Charlotte

• $15,000 to Luminaria Learning Solutions

• $25,000 to Northside Baptist Church

• $50,000 to ourBRIDGE for Kids

• $20,000 to Prodigal Son Foundation

• $40,000 to Project 658

• $10,000 to Promising Pages

• $10,000 to St. Andrews United Methodist Church

• $100,000 to The Steve Smith Family Foundation

• $30,000 to UMBA Bright Stars

• $75,000 to UrbanPromise Charlotte

• $250,000 to YMCA of Greater Charlotte

Emergency Financial Assistance

• $30,000 to Lakeview Neighborhood Alliance

• $15,000 to Liberian Community Association of Greater Charlotte

• $20,000 to Matthews HELP Center

• $30,000 to The Abandon Project

Food Security

• $3,500 to First United Methodist Church

• $41,180 to Friendship Trays

• $15,000 to Reeder Memorial Missions Place

• $75,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina

• $25,000 to St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church

• $33,000 to Factors of Seven

• $20,000 to The Save Our Children Movement

Health/Mental Health/Substance Abuse

• $56,000 to Anuvia Prevention and Recovery Center

• $10,000 to Bridge to Recovery

• $10,000 to Charlotte Transgender Healthcare Group

• $12,500 to EmpowHERment

• $30,000 to HeartBright Foundation

• $35,000 to McLeod Addictive Disease Center

• $16,500 to Teen Health Connection

• $50,000 to The C.W. Williams Community Health Center

• $50,000 to The Relatives

• $20,000 to Wilson Oasis

Rent/Mortgage/Utility

• $100,000 to Common Wealth Associates

• $15,000 to Families Forward Charlotte

• $25,000 to Pineville Neighbors Place

• $50,000 to Rockwell A.M.E. Zion Church

• $150,000 to Socialserve

Shelter

• $50,000 to Beds for Kids

• $100,000 to Charlotte Family Housing

• $5,022 to Charlotte Mecklenburg Housing Partnership

• $25,000 to Florence Crittenton Services

• $25,000 to Hope Haven

• $200,000 to Roof Above

• $45,000 to Safe Alliance

• $13,000 to Samaritan House

• $9,400 to Shelter Health Services

• $50,000 to Supportive Housing Communities

Workforce Development

• $15,000 to Thrive Global Project

• $75,000 to Urban League of Central Carolinas

Community Organizations

• $50,000 to Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy

• $75,000 to The Latin American Coalition

• $25,000 to ForCharlotte

• $60,000 to Renaissance West Community Initiative

Since the Charlotte-Mecklenburg COVID-19 Response Fund was launched on March 16, more than $19.5 million has been raised from corporations, foundations, individuals and local government.

The fund is administered through a partnership between Foundation For The Carolinas and United Way of Central Carolinas, in close coordination with the City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County.

Donations have been as large as $1.3 million from Mecklenburg County.

Other major gifts include:

• $100,000 each from the Charlotte Hornets Foundation, the Springsteen Foundation, the Philip L. Van Every Foundation, Kim and Johnny Belk and Alfred and Amy Levine Dawson.

• $150,000 each from Wells Fargo, Wells Fargo Championship and Sean and Andrea Smith.

• $200,000 each from Allstate Insurance and Vanguard.

• $250,000 each from the Charlotte Mecklenburg Community Foundation, the Weisiger Fleming Family Fund, EY, PwC/The PwC Charitable Foundation and The Hearst Foundations.

• $270,000 from BlackArch Partners/The Regions Foundation.

• $500,000 each from Ally Financial, the Duke Energy Foundation, The Humana Foundation and the John S. & James L. Knight Foundation.

• $1 million each from LendingTree, the City of Charlotte, the Howard R. Levine Foundation, Truist Financial Corporation, Bank of America, the David A. Tepper Charitable Foundation, Lowe’s, the C.D. Spangler Foundation/National Gypsum, Coca-Cola Consolidated, the John M. Belk Endowment and Pamlico Capital.

Want to help?

Visit www.HelpCharMeck.org to contribute to the COVID-19 Response Fund. Corporations and foundations that wish to make a donation may contact either Catherine Warfield, of FFTC, at 704-973-4515 or cwarfield@fftc.org; or Clint Hill, United Way of Central Carolinas, at 704-371-6359 or chill@uwcentralcarolinas.org.