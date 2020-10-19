You are here: Home / News / Charlotte Storm Water Services wins national award

Charlotte Storm Water Services wins national award



CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Storm Water Services won the National Municipal Stormwater and Green Infrastructure “Overall Performance” award in the Large Municipality category.

The Water Environment Federation announced the award during its national conference held Oct. 5 to 9.

Storm Water Services also received the “Gold Level” designation in the innovation and project management categories.

The National Municipal Stormwater and Green Infrastructure Awards program honors stormwater agencies that ensure clean waterways.

