Charlotte outlines six recommendations toward safer city

CHARLOTTE – The City of Charlotte has released its Safety and Accountability for Everyone Report, which includes six recommendations the Charlotte City Council will vote on at its Oct. 26 meeting.

The council and city staff have been working with residents to review city services that can create a safer Charlotte.

The SAFE Charlotte Report makes six key recommendations:

• Provide $1 million from the city’s current budget to help Charlotte-based nonprofits address violence in the community.

• Work with an external partner to develop a comprehensive recommendation to convert low-risk sworn duties to non-uniform units.

• Work with an external partner to provide an independent analysis to include areas such as police-civilian contact and police calls and responses.

• Expand Community Policing Crisis Response Team and develop a non-sworn officer responder model for mental health and homeless calls.

• Engage a university or independent organization to evaluate selected youth programs on an annual basis.

• Enhance recruitment efforts and develop a program to provide additional residency incentives to officers living in priority areas, including a down payment incentive.

The report also examines completed improvements, changes underway and recommendations and next steps in four key areas: safe policing, housing, economic development and transportation.

The report is accessible at www.charlottenc.gov/safecharlotte. Residents are encouraged to read the report and sign up to speak at the Oct. 26 council meeting to share feedback on the plan. Sign up by 9 a.m. Oct. 26 to reserve a spot.