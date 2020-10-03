Charlotte launches hotel/motel grant program

CHARLOTTE — The City of Charlotte will distribute federal CARES Act funding to owners of hotels and motels within city limits through its Hotel/Motel Accommodation Grant program

The application will be available beginning Tuesday, October 6 at 10 a.m. The deadline to submit applications is Sunday, October 18 at 5 p.m.

Webinars will be held by the city and Foundation For The Carolinas on Monday, Oct. 5 at 9:30 a.m. and Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 5:30 p.m. in order to present information about the application process and answer questions. Register in advance.

Visit www.charlotteopenforbusiness.com for details.

Interested hotel and motel owners who have questions about this program or the application can call 704-973-4519 or send an email to CLTCityGrant@fftc.org. Foundation For The Carolinas will administer the hotel/motel grant program.