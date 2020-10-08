Charlotte Center City rolling out initiatives to support uptown businesses

COVID-19 has wiped out major events and forced businesses to adapt to remote working. Charlotte Center City is working to support uptown businesses through new programs. SCW file photo

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Center City has announced new initiatives this month to support retail and hospitality businesses and restaurants every weekend through the end of the year.

The organization will partner with the city, Blumenthal Performing Arts, museums and tourism officials to create new and authentic Uptown experiences and programming. They will be closing specific blocks of Tryon Street starting with the block between 5th and 6th streets from Friday at 5 p.m. through Sunday at 9 p.m. Cross streets will remain open.

Here are some ways they are working to enhance the culture of uptown.

Street Eats

Charlotte Center City is closing specific blocks of Uptown and placing tables in the sidewalks and curb lanes to allow restaurants additional outdoor seating. Uptown-focused Intown Delivery Service will allow restaurants outside of those specific blocks to have food delivered.

Small stages in and around the closed blocks will provide outdoor programming, such as music and fitness classes. Outdoor movies are in the works in the Victoria Yards space at the corner of 7th and Tryon Street.

$1 Parking

Charlotte Center City has partnerships with Bank of America, Truist and Cousins to provide almost 4,000 free and $1 parking spaces uptown from Friday at 5 p.m. to Sunday at 9 p.m. in support of the initiative.

The decks are located at Seventh Street Station, Fifth Third Center and Truist (formerly Hearst).

7th Street Public Market

Local restaurants and retailers in the 7th Street Public Market have created an urban public market vibe for a decade.

The market is open Thursday through Sunday with coffee, meals, juice, fruit, salads, wine, beer on weekends, Italian specialties, as well as special retail finds, specialty popcorn and Saturday sidewalk markets (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

There are two new businesses to check out: Good Earth Essentials and Momo Station.

Visit www.7thstreetpublicmarket.com for details.

Charlotte Joy Rides Launch

The bike share system in place since 2012 has launched a new and improved experience called Charlotte Joy Ride.

Charlotte Joy Rides is the next chapter for Charlotte B-cycle Made Possible by Blue Cross and Blue Shield. Bikes are all painted by seven of Charlotte’s best muralists.

And, as part of this re-launch, Charlotte Joy Rides is providing simplified, introductory pricing: Flash Pass ($5 for 30 minutes), Joy Pass ($30 all day with no docking required in a 24-hour period) and Monthly and Annual Memberships ($50 per month or $150 per year)

Visit www.CharlotteJoyRides.com for details.

Website

Charlotte Center City is using its new website www.UptownCharlotte.com to provide a one-stop option to find dining, entertainment and things to do all in one place.