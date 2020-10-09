Challenge Island offers e-learning support

Jill Garcia can help parents who are finding themselves overwhelmed with the uncertainty of COVID-19’s effect on the school year.

Garcia has figured out a way that her company, Challenge Island South Charlotte, can offer something to each family that is looking for both e-learning support and after-school enrichment programming.

“As a mom and a business owner, I know that fall 2020 continues to test us and bring new hurdles,” Garcia said. “But in every challenge exists opportunity. This is our opportunity: to stay strong and continue meeting the needs of schools and families.”

Challenge Island South Charlotte is a franchise of a leading STEAM (STEM + Art) education program.

Programs offered include:

• Imagination Labs, which allow for in-person, supervised e-learning, for safely sized groups of children.

• Social Bubble STEAM Adventures, which allow parents to create and join custom “social bubbles” or pods of kids. Challenge Island will come to you or bring the ‘bubble’ to them.

• Afterschool Enrichment Classes (in-person).

• Girl Scout Programs (in-person and virtual).

• Field trips (in-person, virtual and hybrid).

This fall, Challenge Island South Charlotte will facilitate the on-site after-school enrichment classes at two locations: Central Piedmont Community College Education Center (1412 E. 4th St., Charlotte) and the Matthews Community Center (100 E. McDowell St, Matthews).

“We are thrilled to partner with Central Piedmont Community College, which has been an integral part of the Charlotte landscape for almost 50 years. There are two spaces at CPCC that we will utilize: one room for our interactive, hands-on STEAM Adventures; and an e-learning room equipped with Wi-Fi for supervised e-learning,” Garcia said. “We are also pleased to continue our partnership with the Matthews Community Center.”

There are two half-day options that Challenge Island will offer families this fall on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The company also offers individualized programming à la carte to meet the needs of families.

Visit https://challenge-island.com/south-charlotte/ for more information on programs and schedules.