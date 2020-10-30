CATS offers free transit on Election Day

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Area Transit System will provide free public transit to the polls on Election Day.

Its policy board, the Metropolitan Transit Commission, voted and approved free fares for all fixed-route bus, LYNX Blue Line, and STS paratransit riders on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Riders are reminded to abide by social distancing protocols on bus and light rail. Riders may only sit in unmarked seats.

CATS encourages the use of a face mask while on-board a vehicle.

Visit www.RideTransit.org for details.