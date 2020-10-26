Billing for tolls resumes Oct. 26

RALEIGH – The North Carolina Turnpike Authority intends to resume billing procedures for late payments for NC Quick Pass invoices on Oct. 26.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, effective April 3, NC Quick Pass invoice past due procedures were suspended to provide financial relief to customers.

NC Quick Pass encourages customers to look out for invoices as late fees will be assessed for bills not paid on time. Customers can avoid potential fees by signing up for an NC Quick Pass transponder and will also save 35% on future tolls.

Transponders can be used throughout North Carolina on any tolled facility and can also be used on toll roads that accept E-Pass, E-ZPass, I-Pass, Peach Pass and SunPass as a payment method.

Visit www.ncquickpass.com or call 1-877-769-7277 for details.