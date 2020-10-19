Bike Charlotte shares virtual routes in new campaign

CHARLOTTE – Bike Charlotte is celebrating all things cycling virtually by sharing well-traveled bike routes of all lengths and ability levels.

These virtual routes highlight bike-friendly infrastructure, including signed routes, parks and greenways, mountain bike trails and favorites from some of this year’s first-ever class of Charlotte Cycling Legends.

Check out some of the classic Open Streets 704 routes, discover a new neighborhood loop or ride an entire century on the greenway. Routes are online at https://bikecharlotte.org/virtual-rides/ and available year-round as a resource for cyclists.

Participants are encouraged to ride the routes Oct. 16 through Nov. 8 and share their experiences on social media. Post a photo to Instagram and tag #bikeCLT2020 and @bike.charlotte or tag www.facebook.com/BikeCLT/ on Facebook.