Biden talks racial, wealth inequality during Charlotte visit

Former Vice President Joe Biden made his first official campaign visit to the

Charlotte region on Sept. 23.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden opened with the pandemic during a Q&A in Charlotte on Sept. 23, noting how the illness is disproportionally affecting people of color.

Biden mentioned evidence that some racial and ethnic groups – particularly Black Americans – are experiencing more serious illness and death due to COVID-19 than white Americans. This is due to social and economic factors that increase their risk, he said.

“It’s just sort of emblematic of the inequality that exists and the circumstances that exist,” Biden said.

“The cycle that exists is that the African American community by and large finds itself at the bottom of the economic heap when things are good,” he added. “When things get bad, they’re the first ones in the hole, and when things get better, they’re the last ones out.”

The former vice president’s visit was tied to an outdoor “Black Economic Summit” at Camp North End in Charlotte, where he delivered remarks and then took questions from Black local business owners and community leaders.

He touched on his plan, “Build Back Better,” which includes leveraging more than $150 billion in new capital and opportunities for small businesses owned by people of color and investing $70 billion over 10 years for Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

If Biden is elected, he wants to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour. He said this will help the economy as a whole, as people will have more money to spend.

“No one in America should be working a 40-hour-a-week job and still be living in poverty,” he said. “It should not exist.”

He also wants to raise the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%.

“I’m not trying to punish anybody,” Biden said. “It’s time everybody starts paying your fair share.”

In response to a question about relief for restaurants affected by the pandemic, Biden bashed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. He said too much of that money went to big companies, instead of companies with less than 50 employees.

Biden said he will make sure small businesses get funding to pay for gloves, masks, sanitation and social distancing tools (like signage and dividers) needed to open safely.

“I promise you, I guarantee you, if I’m elected, you’ll get both the PPE, you’ll get also the money to be able to open and additional money not only to maintain your employees, but to maintain an open place,” Biden said.