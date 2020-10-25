Bank of America recognizes two Charlotte nonprofits as Neighborhood Builders

CHARLOTTE – Bank of America has recognized Charlotte Bilingual Preschool and Loaves & Fishes as 2020 Neighborhood Builders awardees for the Charlotte market.

The nonprofits were selected for their efforts addressing economic mobility issues, specifically by providing enhanced early childhood learning and combating community food insecurity.

Each organization receives a $200,000 grant. The program also provides relevant skills development and topics to help nonprofit leaders address current and future community challenges.

“Neighborhood Builders is Bank of America’s most prestigious and longest-running philanthropic investment,” said Charles Bowman, Charlotte market president of Bank of America. “Our local market selection committee was incredibly impressed by Charlotte Bilingual Preschool’s and Loaves & Fishes’ scope of impact, strength of leadership, and strategic thinking.”

Charlotte Bilingual Preschool provides dual-language early childhood education to Spanish-speaking children. Additionally, it supports families with parenting, life skills and English-language classes.

“Bank of America’s $200,000 investment in a Latinx-led and Latinx-serving organization comes at the perfect time as we pursue an aggressive strategic plan with community-wide impact,” stated Banu Valladares, executive director for Charlotte Bilingual Preschool. “Our programs provide comprehensive early childhood education solutions, designed with our families, to overcome the educational, social, racial and economic challenges facing Charlotte’s Spanish-speaking children from economically marginalized families.”

Loaves & Fishes provides nutritionally balanced groceries to individuals and families who are in a short-term crisis through a network of 41 emergency food pantries throughout Mecklenburg County.

“For 45 years, we have been helping our neighbors in need,” said Tina Postel, executive director of Loaves & Fishes. “This year, in particular, we had to pivot quickly to serve the increased volume of those struggling with food insecurity in a safer, more efficient manner. As the economic impacts of this pandemic linger, this award and the subsequent leadership training program will ensure our success for months and years to come.”

Bank of America has partnered with 34 nonprofits in the Charlotte region since 2004, investing $6.8 million to support education, affordable housing, racial equity, inclusion and economic mobility through its Neighborhood Builders program.