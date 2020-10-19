Ballantyne Wellness Week includes flu shots, outdoor yoga

CHARLOTTE – Northwood Office is hosting Ballantyne Wellness Week in place of its signature Wellness Fair.

From Oct. 26 to 31, the community can enjoy on-site activities, including a blood drive, free flu shot clinic, outdoor yoga class and drive-in movie night.

Visit www.goBallantyne.com for more wellness resources, tips and virtual activities that encourage healthier living.

The schedule of events includes:

• Oct. 26 – Ballantyne Blood Drive with OneBlood at Brixham Tent

• Oct. 27 – Flu Shot Clinic with Sam’s Club Pharmacy at Brixham Tent

• Oct. 28 – SkillPop’s ‘Budget Like a Boss’ virtual class

• Oct. 29 – Outdoor Yoga with Sara’s YMCA instructors at Brixham Tent

• Oct. 30 – Ballantyne Movie Series: “Hocus Pocus” at Cullman Park Building Parking Lot

• Oct. 31 – Run! Ballantyne virtual race

Registration is required for all Ballantyne Wellness Week events.