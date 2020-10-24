Attorney general gives Dogwood Awards to folks with Charlotte ties

RALEIGH – Attorney General Josh Stein awarded 27 North Carolinians, including two from Charlotte, with the Attorney General’s Dogwood Award.

These awards are given annually to honor North Carolinians who are dedicated to keeping people safe, healthy and happy in their communities.

Charlotte winners were Mayor Vi Lyles and Isaac Sturgill with Legal Aid of North Carolina.

“2020 has been a difficult year,” Attorney General Josh Stein said. “That makes it all the more rewarding for me to honor these Dogwood Award winners – each of whom are working hard to make the lives of those around them better.”