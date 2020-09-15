Voters to consider bonds to fund citywide improvements

CHARLOTTE – The campaign has begun to win approval for a $197 million bond package on the Nov. 3 ballot that will fund improvements to transportation corridors and neighborhoods as well as more affordable, workforce housing across Charlotte.

This year’s bond package consists of three separate issues: $102.2 million for streets, $50 million for housing and $44.5 million for neighborhoods.

It will be the last of four planned referenda to fund the city’s Community Improvement Plan, a long-range capital investment program totaling more than $800 million to meet infrastructure needs.

Voters approved similar bond packages in 2014, 2016 and 2018 by an average of more than 70%.

“A long-range view on making infrastructure improvements has served us well in terms of promoting economic development and making Charlotte more livable and attractive to workers and businesses,” said Angela Yochem, a campaign co-chair and executive at Novant Health. “When city voters approve these bonds, they are saying ‘yes’ to a continuing investment in keeping Charlotte a great place to live and work for many years to come.”

Details of what the bonds will fund include:

• Transportation bonds of $102.2 million will fund street and intersection projects, upgrades to traffic control systems, measures to improve pedestrian safety, and construction and repairs to bridges, greenways and bike paths.

• Housing referendum for $50 million in funding to the Charlotte Housing Trust Fund, to help fund construction of affordable and well-maintained housing for low- and moderate-income workers and families in Charlotte. Examples of completed projects include the development of Tall Oaks in the city’s historic Cherry neighborhood; renovation of the Men’s Shelter; and redevelopment of Centra Square in the Belmont neighborhood, .

• Neighborhoods bonds package worth $44.5 million to improve infrastructure in established neighborhoods showing signs of distress and emerging high-growth areas in need of connectivity. Enhancements include sidewalks, streetscapes, curbs and gutters, storm drainage, landscaping and pedestrian lighting. Corridors targeted for investment are: Beatties Ford/Rozzelles Ferry roads, Central Avenue/Albemarle Road., Freedom Drive/Wilkinson Boulevard, I-85/West Sugar Creek Road, North Tryon/Graham streets and West Boulevard. The bonds will also fund intersection enhancements, sidewalks and safety improvements in five neighborhoods: Central/Albemarle/Shamrock, Prosperity Village, Sunset/Beatties Ford, West Trade/Rozzelles Ferry and Whitehall/Ayrsley.

Campaign officials said debt-financing charges are already part of the city’s budget, meaning approval will not result in a tax increase for residents.

“There is a lot on voters’ minds, but we urge everyone to look forward and recognize the importance of this election for Charlotte’s future,” said Kieth Cockrell, a campaign co-chair and executive with Bank of America. “The needs these bonds will address are not going away.”

On the web: www.VoteYesForBonds.com