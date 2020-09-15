Tour de Turns turns corner on hunger

CHARLOTTE – The Tour de Turns cycling event will look a bit different this year due to COVID-19 but the ninth annual event still helps turn the corner on local hunger by benefiting Loaves & Fishes.

“Ride on Your Own” bike and walking routes will be marked with route arrows so riders can follow routes of 15, 25, 37 and 62 miles, along with walking routes of 3 and 6 miles, anytime Sept. 19.

There will be two opportunities to socialize and enjoy live music. Everyone who registers will receive a Tour de Turns shirt.

Visit www.tourdeturns.org to register.