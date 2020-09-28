The Sandbox celebrates a decade with ‘Give Back Week’

The Sandbox has given children with life-altering illnesses a prom experience through An Evening of Believing. Photo courtesy of The Sandbox

CHARLOTTE – The Sandbox has been celebrating its “10 | 10 anniversary” not only by continuing to support families of children with life-altering illnesses, but also lending a helping hand to 10 other organizations.

The charity is celebrating 10 years of treating families in Charlotte through its CARRE program and a red-carpet styled “An Evening of Believing” Prom (2020) as well as 10 years of being recognized as an official charity (2021).

While COVID-19 prevented The Sandbox from hosting its prom, the charity has maintained a commitment to supporting other organizations, such as icuTalks, SAS Cupcakes Give Back, Lakewood Care Center, The sHe REIGNS Conference, Blessing Boxes, Stolen Lunches, A Roof Above, LLS and The Raining Season.

The Sandbox invites the community to participate in the campaign finale, Give Back Week, from Oct. 5 to 9.

The week includes a food drive spanning now through Oct. 7 honoring the late Christian Reid, son of “Fly Ty” and step-son of Jacinda Jacobs. Non-perishable food & personal hygiene items can be dropped off at these locations:

– Uwharrie Bank at 5231 Piper Station Drive #100, Charlotte. Weekdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

– Uwharrie Bank Mortgage at 141 Providence Road, Charlotte. Weekdays 8:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

– Uwharrie Bank at 25 Palaside Drive N.E., Concord. Weekdays 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Sandbox will hold a PR event at 1 p.m. Oct. 9 at Uwharrie Bank in Concord (25 Palaside Drive N.E., Concord) and present the donations to Stolen Lunches and Cabarrus Blessing Boxes with Mayor Bill Dusch.

The Sandbox will partner with Aveda School of Charlotte from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 6 to provide Haircuts For The Homeless at 1520 South Blvd #150, Charlotte.

S&K Funnel Cakes will collect items for the homeless at all upcoming events and locations now through Oct. 8 in preparation for creating Blessing Boxes and Bags. Items include toothbrushes and travel size tubes of toothpaste, deodorants, lotions, shampoo, conditioner, soap, etc as well as socks, gloves, scarves and hats for men, women and children. All who donate will receive a $1 discount on a funnel cake. Visit www.skfunnelcakes.com for upcoming events.

Visit www.GotSandbox.org/Year10 for details.