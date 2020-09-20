Synergy Homecare launches home safety campaign to prevent falls

GILBERT, Ariz. – SYNERGY HomeCare will recognize National Falls Prevention Month and the coming Falls Prevention Awareness Week with a campaign designed to help older adults and their families ensure a safe home environment.

The firm and its nearly 165 franchisees are offering a free downloadable Guide for Senior Fall Prevention.

The guide includes suggestions such as securing small throw rugs with a non-slip backing, keeping frequently used items in easily accessible cabinets to avoid the use of a stepstool, placing non-slip mats on shower floors and bathtubs, and making sure the home is bright enough to easily navigate their home.

It also provides insight into how to use “benevolent probing” to address the fear and potential of falls with aging adults. The Guide for Senior Fall Prevention can be downloaded here.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that falls are the leading cause of injury in adults aged 65 and older, with more than one out of four older people falling each year. Injuries may vary, however a broken hip causes over 300,000 hospitalizations for people aged 65 and older each year.

SYNERGY HomeCare franchisees are also offering a free, 13-point home safety assessment while following COVID-19 safety protocol. The assessment includes a checklist of more than 70 items.

The SYNERGY HomeCare professional will also review a variety of potential emergency procedures. Click here to request a home assessment.

“SYNERGY HomeCare and our franchisees take our responsibility of working with aging adults very seriously,” said Charlie Young, CEO of SYNERGY HomeCare. “Providing resources to prevent falls and working to ensure a safe home environment are important and can allow older adults to remain at home, living independently with a greater quality of life.”

September is known as National Falls Prevention Month. The week of Sept. 21 is Falls Prevention Awareness Week. Both play off the arrival of fall on Sept. 22.

