Sustain Charlotte receives $10,000 grant from Bank of America

CHARLOTTE – Sustain Charlotte will use a $10,000 grant from Bank of America to continue to advocate for smart growth solutions to the city’s sustainability challenges while improving economic mobility.

“Many low-income families in Charlotte face challenges accessing employment opportunities, education and basic resources,” said Shannon Binns, Sustain Charlotte’s founder and executive director. “That’s why we are working to improve affordable, convenient and climate-friendly transportation choices such as walking, biking and riding transit. In partnership with Bank of America, we’re making progress to improve economic mobility by improving physical mobility and reducing transportation costs – the highest household expense for local residents after housing.”

The grant is part of Bank of America’s efforts to advance economic mobility locally. Awardees were selected for their commitment to strengthening communities by investing in affordable housing, revitalization, the arts and the environment.

“Transportation plays a critical role in advancing economic mobility,” said Charles Bowman, Charlotte market president for Bank of America. “Sustain Charlotte is a vital resource for this community in addressing our transportation needs and removing barriers to meaningful education, jobs and other opportunities.”

Visit www.sustaincharlotte.org to learn more.