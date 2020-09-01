South Charlotte family donates cuddle cot to help others

A gift in memory of Jace Alexander will help families at Atrium Health Pineville grieve for children that die during childbirth. Photo courtesy of Atrium Health

CHARLOTTE – Tiffany Lowry, her husband Mick, 7-year-old son Mason and 1-year-old son Monroe honored the memory of their son (and brother), Jace Alexander, with a gift for other female patients at Atrium Health Pineville.

Tiffany suffered the loss of Jace at 40 weeks in 2018.

“The care I received was amazing. Everyone was so compassionate,” she said. “Some of the nurses who had similar experiences shared their stories with me and gave me hope.”

Jace would have turned 2 years old on Aug. 30. The family wanted to do something special for his birthday.

They raised enough money through a GoFundMe page to buy and donate a cuddle cot to Atrium Health Pineville. The device gives parents more time to spend with a child who dies at birth by cooling the baby’s body.

“There was a cuddle cot available that didn’t drop the temperature down enough so we could not use it. But we were able to spend time with him all day,” Tiffany said. “Through this donation, we wanted to give the gift of time to other families.”