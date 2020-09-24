Sky Zone reopens with safety protocols

PINEVILLE – Sky Zone reopened its doors to the community Sept. 11 in compliance with government guidelines.

Sky Zone Pineville is operating with reduced capacity to enable social distancing and enhanced cleaning measures, including daily disinfectant spraying or fogging of the entire park using products that meet the EPA criteria for use against SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Visit www.SkyZone.com/Cleanliness to learn more about the health and cleanliness measures.

Sky Zone Pineville features wall-to-wall trampoline courts plus attractions like Ultimate Dodgeball and Ninja Warrior Course. It is located at 10200 Centrum Pkwy.

Visit www.skyzone.com/pineville or call 704-208-4040 for details.