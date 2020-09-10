Restaurants for Rescues benefits Humane Society of Charlotte

CHARLOTTE – The Humane Society of Charlotte’s annual fall fundraiser, Restaurants for Rescues, will continue in 2020 on Sept. 15 at 29 local restaurants, bakeries and breweries.

Restaurants for Rescues started in 2018 as a way for the community to dine out and do good. Restaurants donate a portion of their proceeds on the day of the event to the nonprofit.

“We have 29 different groups and 31 locations signed on to participate and we couldn’t be more grateful. The Charlotte community is truly incredible.”

Several of the participating restaurants have returned all three years including South 21 Jr., Rosemont, and Lucky Lou’s.

Visit https://humanesocietyofcharlotte.org/events-social/r4r/ for a list of participating restaurants.