Restaurant Inspections (Aug. 28-Aug. 3)

Pizza Hut delivery (SCW file photo)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Aug. 28 to Sept. 3:

Lowest Scores

• Pearlz Oyster Bar, 7804 Rea Road, Charlotte – 85

Violations include: Certified food protection manager wasn’t available; hand sinks had food residue; raw shrimp was placed over Brussel sprouts in cooler while raw oysters were placed over arugula in cooler; food pans and lids stored as clean had food residue; chowder and red rice weren’t cooled fast enough; shucked oysters at bar were not held cold enough; some foods weren’t marked by date; and spray bottle wasn’t labeled.

• Dakshin Indian Grill, 16640 Hawfield Way, Charlotte – 85.5

Violations include: Certified food protection manager wasn’t available; staffer filled container with water from hand sink; raw chicken and raw lamb were stored above mint chutney in reach-in unit; sanitizer wasn’t at proper concentration; rice in rice cooker wasn’t held hot enough; and some foods were not marked by date.

• Chaat N Dosa, 8624 Camfield St., Charlotte – 90

Violations include: Food rack holding pans of food was placed in front of hand sink; masala, chickpea soup and tomato base weren’t held hot enough; milk/yogurt/fruit blended drinks in display cooler weren’t held cold enough; and some foods weren’t marked by date.

• Chili’s Grill & Bar, 2861 W. U.S. 74, Monroe – 90

Violations include: Utensils and pans had food debris; inspector saw flies and a dead roach; and shelving inside walk-in and reach-ins had rust.

Charlotte (28209)

• Domino’s Pizza, 4755 South Blvd. – 91.5

• Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 2717 South Blvd. – 98

• Subway, 4323 Park Road – 95

Charlotte (28210)

• Panda Express, 101 Seneca Place – 99

• Papa John’s, 10110 Johnson Road – 97

• Showmar’s, 1717 Emergywood Drive – 99

Charlotte (28211)

• Chipotle Mexican Grill, 2921 Providence Road – 96

• Maggiano’s Little Italy, 4400 Sharon Road – 94.5

• Panera Bread, 306 S. Sharon Amity Road – 97

• Starbucks, 4400 Sharon Road – 94

Charlotte (28226)

• Harris Teeter (seafood), 3333 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98

• Metro Diner, 8334 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95.5

• Panera Bread, 3207 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97

Charlotte (28270)

• City BBQ, 1514 Galleria Blvd. – 95.5

• Cook Out, 1815 Sardis Road N. – 93.5

• Famous Toastery, 1640 Sardis Road N. – 91.5

• Harris Teeter (market/seafood), 1621 Sardis Road N. – 97

Charlotte (28277)

• Bay Leaf Indian Grill, 14027 Conlan Circle – 97

• Bojangles, 6308 Providence Farm Lane – 94.5

• Chaat N Dosa, 8624 Camfield St. – 90

• Chipotle, 7800 Rea Road – 95

• Circle K, 9620 Rea Rd – 98

• Dakshin Indian Grill, 16640 Hawfield Way – 85.5

• Harris Teeter (produce), 9720 Rea Road – 100

• Harris Teeter (market & seafood), 7852 Rea Road – 95.5

• Life Time Barstro, 11220 Golf Links Drive – 97.5

• Little Big Burger, 9904 Sandy Rock Place – 95

• Papa John’s, 16049 Johnston Road – 92

• Papa Murphy’s, 16015 Lancaster Hwy. – 97

• Pearlz Oyster Bar, 7804 Rea Road – 85

• Pizza Hut, 15105 John J Delaney Drive – 96.5

• Publix (produce), 11222 Providence Road W. – 100

• Publix/Starbucks, 11222 Providence Road W. – 100

• Switchin Kitchens, 8025 Ardrey Kell Road – 97

• Thai 1st, 9824 Rea Road – 96.5