Realtor, radio station partner on Home Office Makeover Giveaway

CHARLOTTE – Mark Spain Real Estate is partnering with WLNK, 107.9 The Link, to sponsor The Link’s Home Office Makeover Giveaway.

The grand prize winner will receive a full set of home office supplies – desk, chair, printer, printer stand and more – to either makeover or set up a new home office. Qualifiers will win a WLNK cordless mouse.

Visit www.1079thelink.radio.com/contests and fill out the brief entry form by Sept. 25, 2020. Qualifying winners will be announced on the “Matt & Ramona Show,” which airs weekdays from 3 to 7 pm. One person from the qualifiers will be selected to win the home office makeover grand prize.

“With more people working from home than ever before due to the pandemic, the Home Office Makeover Giveaway is a timely prize,” said Mark Spain, CEO of the company.

Mark Spain Real Estate expanded into the Charlotte real estate market in early 2018 and has already tripled the size of its office space earlier this year. Last month, Mark Spain Real Estate was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America, for the fifth consecutive year.

Visit www.MarkSpain.com or call 855-299-SOLD for details.