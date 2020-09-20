Reality show follows best friend entrepreneurs

Reda Hamoud and Jamal Moore became best friends after knowing each other for less than three months. Photo courtesy of Reda Hamoud

CHARLOTTE – A new reality show that will stream on YouTube will follow two best friend entrepreneurs who travel, party and live an adventurous lifestyle.

“Hustle to Play” is an original idea by Dramax, which is owned by the entrepreneurs Jamal Moore and Reda Hamoud.

After knowing each other for less than three months, Jamal and Reda became best friends as they share the same energy and drive to be successful in life.

Moore, who is an outgoing and business-oriented author, moved to Charlotte to pursue his dreams. He met Hamoud, a laidback and creative artist, who came to Charlotte to obtain his engineering degree.

The two met as neighbors and teamed up to host a small gathering for their complex.

“I never thought I will be building a new friendship that will change my career,” Hamoud said. “I have always wanted to be my own boss. Now, I have the friend who gives the most motivation and support along this journey.”

“Hustle to Play” documents the ups and downs of their friendship, epic adventures and their startup company LiVV.

“I feel it will inspire a lot of aspiring entrepreneurs and friendships to build something meaningful,” Moore said. “It will also be entertaining to see the challenges we face.”

The Charlotte-based show is planning to premier in the fall. It will be available to stream on YouTube.