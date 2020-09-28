Rack Room Shoes raises over $1M for students in need

CHARLOTTE – Rack Room Shoes raised more than $1.17 million during its 2020 Shoes That Fit campaign.

The retailer hosts a fundraising event annually during the back to school season empowering customers to give back to their local communities by supplying children in need with new shoes.

“We are so grateful for the generosity of our customers who, even in a year that has been financially difficult for so many, stepped up and contributed to our mission to support the communities we serve,” CEO Mark Lardie said.

Money raised by each store is channeled through school liaisons, who coordinate the distribution of new footwear to area schools and students in need.

Rack Room Shoes has raised more than $9.4 million and donated more than 325,000 pairs of shoes during the 13-year partnership with the nonprofit Shoes That Fit.

“Now more than ever children and families around the country need support,” said Amy Fass, executive director of Shoes That Fit. “We are pleased to continue our partnership with Rack Room Shoes so we can help children in need have new athletic shoes to attend school with dignity and joy, prepared to learn, play and thrive.”