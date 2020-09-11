Public health offers immunization clinic

CHARLOTTE – Mecklenburg County Public Health has planned a back-to-school immunization clinic Saturday, Sept. 12, at Billingsley Road Health Department, 249 Billingsley Road.

Immunization appointments are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Call 704-336-6500 or visit www.meckhealth.org for more information. Weekday immunization appointments (Monday to Friday) are also available.

Due to COVID-19, only one adult is allowed to accompany their child to their appointment. Clients should wear a mask or face covering for appointments.