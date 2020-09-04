Nourish Charlotte, PNC Music Pavilion recognized for recycling

CHARLOTTE — Sustain Charlotte and Mecklenburg County announced Nourish Charlotte and PNC Music Pavilion as recipients of the 2020 Recycling Excellence Award.

Nourish Charlotte, which prepares plant-based, organic and healthy food for delivery, has made strides in recent years to reduce waste. Through composting, reusing containers and recycling combined, it produces less refuse than 90% of kitchens nationwide. Its events are also low or no waste.

Nourish Charlotte educates the community by including sustainability information in every order; creating blog articles, social media posts and other content; and hosting in-person educational events for food vendors.

PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte diverts over 90% of its concert-generated waste from the landfill. Zero-waste stations are installed around the venue offering fans and food vendors a way to separate recycling, compost and landfill trash. Water refill stations are located around the amphitheater to encourage refilling water bottles.

In 2018, the venue eliminated plastic straws, and serves food and drinks in recyclable or compostable containers. Through a partnership with Earth Farms, the amphitheater composted nearly 97,000 pounds of food scraps and organic material in 2019. Additionally, they recycled nearly 150,000 pounds and donated nearly 2,400 pounds of clothing through fan-supported on-site clothing drives.