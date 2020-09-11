Mecklenburg County launches program to help homeowners

CHARLOTTE – Mecklenburg County has launched a grant program to assist homeowners keep their homes by reducing the financial burden resulting from rising property values.

County commissioners approved Helping Out Mecklenburg’s homeowners with Economic Support (or HOMES) on Sept. 1. The public assistance program is designed to assist low to moderate income qualified Mecklenburg County homeowners.

The County Assessor’s Office, Office of the Tax Collector and Department of Social Services are working together to implement the program. Eligible homeowners:

• Live in Mecklenburg County.

• Own a residential property or occupy a property with a qualifying life estate.

• Have lived in this primary residence for the past three consecutive years.

• Do not have more than one delinquent property tax bill in the last three years.

• Total household income does not exceed 50% of the Area Median Income set by U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. For example, a family of four’s household income limit is $41,750.

Apply at https://mecknc.gov/taxes. Applicants can request a paper application by phone, 980-314-4226 or by visiting the county assessor’s office lobby at 3205 Freedom Drive, suite 3500.

Paper applications can be mailed to: County Assessor’s Office, 3205 Valerie C. Woodard, suite 3500, Charlotte, NC 28208

Submit applications by Oct. 19. Call 980-314-4226 or email RPemail@MeckNC.gov for help navigating the process.