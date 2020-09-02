Mecklenburg County announces closings for Labor Day

INDIAN TRAIL – The Town of Indian Trail has one opening on its planning board and two openings on the board of adjustment. Terms for both boards are one year.

Boards and committees typically meet once a month and are appointed by town council after applying. Members work to research and debate issues and policies that come before the town and make recommendations to the council on the appropriate steps to take.

The planning board reviews future growth within the town and ensures rezoning requests and conditional use permits are consistent with current plans and regulations.

The board of adjustment decides appeals and interpretations of the Unified Development Ordinance.

Indian Trail residents with experience in these areas can apply at www.indiantrail.org/305/Boards-Committeeswww.indiantrail.org/305/Boards-Committees or contact Town Clerk Kathy Queen at klq@indiantrail.org or 704-821-5401.