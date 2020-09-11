JazzArts Charlotte offers online programs for youth, adults

CHARLOTTE – JazzArts Charlotte is providing students and adults new opportunities to develop their musical skills through nine new fall online jazz workshops, beginning the week of Sept. 21.

The workshops range from six to 12 weeks and cover topics that include jazz improvisation and fundamentals as well as special focus on jazz drumming, vocals and guitar.

The online youth workshops for middle and high school students will replace JazzArts Charlotte’s pre-pandemic in-person year-round program.

“Music is an important creative outlet, especially right now,” CEO Lonnie Davis said. “Young students are eager to continue or begin their new study of jazz in the absence of school music programs.”

JazzArts Charlotte is also offering adult jazz workshops for the first time.

“It will be a great opportunity for them to explore and renew their passions by dusting off those forgotten instruments and bringing back the joy of music to their lives,” Davis said.

Fall session tuition ranges from $100 to $250. First-come, first serve financial aid scholarships available (up to 90% of the tuition cost) on a need-based sliding scale.

“It is important that these music programs are accessible to all students,” Davis said. “Financial aid scholarships help to remove the barriers.”

Registration is open through Sept. 17. Visit www.thejazzarts.org/education for details.