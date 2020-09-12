‘Hotdogger’ proposes in front of Oscar Mayer Wienermobile

Zach Chatham surprises his girlfriend with a marriage proposal in front of an Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. Photo courtesy of Rob Osborne

INDIAN LAND – Move over ketchup and mustard because there’s a new iconic duo in town: hot dogs and marriage proposals.

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile driver Zach Chatham, of Indian Land, S.C., popped the question to Hannah Fogus on Aug. 26 in front of the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels while in Yellowstone National Park.

The 22-year-old hotdogger, who goes by the name “Zach N Cheese,” started planning the proposal when he got the job earlier this year to travel the country promoting Oscar Mayer. He flew his girlfriend out to Bozeman, Montana, under the guise they would be taking a trip to Yellowstone National Park. He even invited some friends along to throw her off the scent.

While in a picturesque spot in the park, Chatham got down on one knee in front of the Wienermobile and asked her to marry him.

“It’s such an American icon that I knew it’d be extremely memorable to her and something she’d never forget,” Chatham said.

News of the engagement spread quickly across the internet, sparking a national campaign by Oscar Mayer to allow fans to request the hot dog-shaped vehicle at their own engagement, free of charge. Visit www.khcmobiletour.com/wienermobile/request to apply.

She said yes. Photo courtesy of Rob Osborne

A giant hot dog may not seem romantic, but Chatham said the it’s the gesture that makes it special.

“It shows just how much effort your willing to put in not just for that moment, but for your entire life with that person,” he said.

For Chatham, it means something a little more. He applied to become a driver, or Hotdogger, after graduating from the University of Alabama with a degree in marketing and sales. His grandfather drove a Wienermobile in the 1970s, and Chatham jumped at the opportunity to continue the legacy.

Hotdoggers are basically brand ambassadors for Oscar Mayer. While on the road, they coordinate all aspects of Wienermobile travel and event management, meet and greet fans, organize promotions, post on social channels and pitch TV, radio and print media. There are currently six Wienermobile traveling across the U.S. at any time.

“It’s really just a big PR firm that we’re running on wheels under the Oscar Mayer name,” Chatham said.

He and his driving partner, “Mustard Mags,” started their year-long journey in July. They will be taking their Wienermobile, named BIG BUNS, to small towns and big cities across the central U.S. until December. Next year, they’ll be in a different region.

So far, Chatham has been having a lot of fun on the road, seeing new parts of the country and meeting frank fanatics. He said the Wienermobile is easier to drive than it looks because it’s “aero-dog-namic,” and yes, he really does take it everywhere he goes.

“It’s my only vehicle for the year, so I go grocery shopping in it and everything,” he said.

Where’s the Wienermobile?

Follow Zach Chatham on Instagram @zachncheesin to ride along as he travels the hot dog highways of America.