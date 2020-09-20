HilltopSecurities expands Debt Capital Markets

Stephen Coma

CHARLOTTE – Stephen Coma has joined HilltopSecurities as managing director of its Debt Capital Markets division.

He’ll lead the firm’s High Yield Housing Origination group, which is the division’s newest extension.

Coma joined the firm after 15 years with BB&T Capital Markets, where he spearheaded the creation of its Housing and Specialty Finance Group as managing director and group head. He has 25-plus years of experience in structured finance.

Coma will oversee four new additions to the High Yield Housing Origination group, including Managing Director Adriane Evans, Director Michelle Le, Assistant Vice President David Prieto and Analyst Wei Fan.

Evans spent nine years with BB&T Capital Markets, where she held senior-level leadership roles. Evans has more than 30 years of experience in fixed income.

Le has 15-plus years of experience in developing financing structures. Le served as senior vice president at BB&T Capital Markets, where she implemented the new business line of housing and specialty finance in the high yield tax-exempt space.

Prieto used to be a housing and specialty finance investment banking assistant vice president at BB&T Capital Markets, where he managed the structuring of high yield bond transactions. He is also a Chartered Financial Analyst charterholder.

Fan served as an investment banking analyst at BB&T Capital Markets before he joined HilltopSecurities. He has held intern positions in investment banking at Moelis & Company and China Galaxy Securities.

Coma, Le, Prieto and Fan will serve clients from the firm’s Charlotte office. Evans will operate from Sarasota, Florida.

The group reports to Mike Bartolotta, senior managing director and head of Debt Capital Markets.

“We’ve been working to expand the value our Debt Capital Markets division brings to public and private sector clients,” President and CEO Brad Winges said. “Under Steve’s leadership, our new High Yield Housing Origination group better positions HilltopSecurities to continue growing as a leading municipal investment bank.”

Coma and the new group will coordinate and structure high yield housing transactions for clients nationwide.

“In this day and age, high yield bond issuance is a very relationship-driven business,” Bartolotta said. “Steve and his team understand the complexities of this sector and will play a pivotal role in helping HilltopSecurities expand in each market across the country.”

On the web: www.HilltopSecurities.com