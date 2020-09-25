Health Inspections (Sept. 18 to 24)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants Sept. 18 to 24:

Lowest Scores

• Sushi 101 Noodle Bar, 5355 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. – 83.5

Violations include: Certified person in charge wasn’t available; staffer put bare hand on cooked rice; can opener had buildup on blade, and vegetable peeler had dried food residue; container of rice wasn’t cooling fast enough; tempura chicken, raw chicken, raw shrimp and egg rolls were not held cold enough; and spray bottles of cleaner were not labeled.

• Mr. Toyko Japanese Restaurant, 8334 Pineville-Matthews Road – 86.5

Violations include: Inspector said there was no managerial control over food safety and handling as well as employees weren’t knowledgeable about healh policy; seaweed salad was thawing in hand sink; raw tuna was stored in same container as cooked eggs, and seaweed salad was thawing in prep sink that was soiled with raw pieces of salmon; bowls, plates and containers had food debris; and lettuce, spicy tuna, spring roll, cheese rangoons and crab salad were not held cold enough.

Charlotte (28209)

• Chopt Creative Salad, 4125 Park Road – 95

• Easy Like Sunday, 1600 E. Woodlawn Road – 95

• Five Guys Burgers And Fries, 2810 South Blvd. – 99.5

• Hibiscus, 1600 E. Woodlawn Road – 96.5

• Kung Fu Tea, 4200 South Blvd. – 98.5

• Little Spoon Eatery, 2820 Selwyn Ave. – 94.5

• Maple Street Biscuit Company, 2725 South Blvd. – 98

• Portofino Italian, 5126 Park Road – 98.5

• Rock Salt, 512 Brandywine Road – 97

Charlotte (28210)

• Ilios Noche, 8426 Park Road – 97.5

• Waffle House, 4739 South Blvd. – 95.5

Charlotte (28211)

• Copain Catering Kitchen, 6601 Morrison Blvd. – 95

• Grandma’s, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97.5

• Passport Dough & Co, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 91

• Roosters Wood Fired Restaurant and Wine Bar, 6601 Morrison Blvd. – 92.5

• Shun Lee Palace, 4340 Colwick Road – 95

• Wendy’s, 6555 Morrison Blvd. – 97.5

Charlotte (28226)

• Chili’s Grill & Bar, 8302 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95.5

• Circle K, 8925 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98

• Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins, 8334 Pineville-Matthews Road – 99

• Groucho’s Deli, 5110 Park Road – 96

• Hungry Howies, 8334 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98.5

• It’s Just Great Food, 4519 Providence Road – 99

• Mr. Toyko Japanese Restaurant, 8334 Pineville-Matthews Road – 86.5

Charlotte (28277)

• Aloft Charlotte Ballantyne, 13139 Ballantyne Corporate Place – 100

• Arooji`s Wine Room, 5349 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. – 95

• Burtons Grill And Bar, 9816 Rea Road – 94.5

• Cafe Fior, 14825 Ballantyne Village Way – 97

• Chick-fil-A, 7910 Rea Road – 94.5

• Circle K, 15620 Don Lochman Lane – 95.5

• Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins, 16131 Lancaster Hwy. – 91

• Harris Teeter (market), 15007 John J. Delaney Drive – 98.5

• Homewood Suites, 12030 Copper Way – 99

• Manhattan Bagel, 8040 Providence Road – 95

• Queen City Craft And Gourmet, 5349 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. – 96.5

• Saladworks Ballantyne Corners, 11318 North Community House Road – 96.5

• Springhill Suites Charlotte Ballantyne, 12325 Johnston Road – 99

• Sushi 101 Noodle Bar, 5355 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. – 83.5

Pineville

• Auntie Anne’s Pretzels, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 99

• Charley’s Philly Steaks, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 94

• Chipotle Mexican Grill, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 97.5

• Fairfield Inn and Suites, 12228 Park Road – 99.5

• Sam’s Club Cafe, 11425 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 99

• Starbucks Coffee, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 99.5

• Starbucks Coffee, 9015 Pineville-Matthews Road – 99