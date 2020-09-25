Health Inspections (Sept. 18 to 24)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants Sept. 18 to 24:
Lowest Scores
• Sushi 101 Noodle Bar, 5355 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. – 83.5
Violations include: Certified person in charge wasn’t available; staffer put bare hand on cooked rice; can opener had buildup on blade, and vegetable peeler had dried food residue; container of rice wasn’t cooling fast enough; tempura chicken, raw chicken, raw shrimp and egg rolls were not held cold enough; and spray bottles of cleaner were not labeled.
• Mr. Toyko Japanese Restaurant, 8334 Pineville-Matthews Road – 86.5
Violations include: Inspector said there was no managerial control over food safety and handling as well as employees weren’t knowledgeable about healh policy; seaweed salad was thawing in hand sink; raw tuna was stored in same container as cooked eggs, and seaweed salad was thawing in prep sink that was soiled with raw pieces of salmon; bowls, plates and containers had food debris; and lettuce, spicy tuna, spring roll, cheese rangoons and crab salad were not held cold enough.
Charlotte (28209)
• Chopt Creative Salad, 4125 Park Road – 95
• Easy Like Sunday, 1600 E. Woodlawn Road – 95
• Five Guys Burgers And Fries, 2810 South Blvd. – 99.5
• Hibiscus, 1600 E. Woodlawn Road – 96.5
• Kung Fu Tea, 4200 South Blvd. – 98.5
• Little Spoon Eatery, 2820 Selwyn Ave. – 94.5
• Maple Street Biscuit Company, 2725 South Blvd. – 98
• Portofino Italian, 5126 Park Road – 98.5
• Rock Salt, 512 Brandywine Road – 97
Charlotte (28210)
• Ilios Noche, 8426 Park Road – 97.5
• Waffle House, 4739 South Blvd. – 95.5
Charlotte (28211)
• Copain Catering Kitchen, 6601 Morrison Blvd. – 95
• Grandma’s, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97.5
• Passport Dough & Co, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 91
• Roosters Wood Fired Restaurant and Wine Bar, 6601 Morrison Blvd. – 92.5
• Shun Lee Palace, 4340 Colwick Road – 95
• Wendy’s, 6555 Morrison Blvd. – 97.5
Charlotte (28226)
• Chili’s Grill & Bar, 8302 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95.5
• Circle K, 8925 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98
• Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins, 8334 Pineville-Matthews Road – 99
• Groucho’s Deli, 5110 Park Road – 96
• Hungry Howies, 8334 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98.5
• It’s Just Great Food, 4519 Providence Road – 99
Charlotte (28277)
• Aloft Charlotte Ballantyne, 13139 Ballantyne Corporate Place – 100
• Arooji`s Wine Room, 5349 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. – 95
• Burtons Grill And Bar, 9816 Rea Road – 94.5
• Cafe Fior, 14825 Ballantyne Village Way – 97
• Chick-fil-A, 7910 Rea Road – 94.5
• Circle K, 15620 Don Lochman Lane – 95.5
• Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins, 16131 Lancaster Hwy. – 91
• Harris Teeter (market), 15007 John J. Delaney Drive – 98.5
• Homewood Suites, 12030 Copper Way – 99
• Manhattan Bagel, 8040 Providence Road – 95
• Queen City Craft And Gourmet, 5349 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. – 96.5
• Saladworks Ballantyne Corners, 11318 North Community House Road – 96.5
• Springhill Suites Charlotte Ballantyne, 12325 Johnston Road – 99
Pineville
• Auntie Anne’s Pretzels, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 99
• Charley’s Philly Steaks, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 94
• Chipotle Mexican Grill, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 97.5
• Fairfield Inn and Suites, 12228 Park Road – 99.5
• Sam’s Club Cafe, 11425 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 99
• Starbucks Coffee, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 99.5
• Starbucks Coffee, 9015 Pineville-Matthews Road – 99
