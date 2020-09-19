Health Inspections (Sept. 11 to 17)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Sept. 11 to 17:

Charlotte (28209)

• 7-Eleven, 2601 South Blvd. – 96

• Burton’s Grill and Bar, 1601 E. Woodlawn Road – 97

• Libretto’s Pizzeria, 1600 E. Woodlawn Road – 94.5

Charlotte (28210)

• Monterrey Mexican Restaurant, 10707 Park Road – 96

Charlotte (28211)

• Alternative Chef, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 100

• Bistro Labon, 274 S. Sharon Amity Road – 96.5

• DoorFreshChef, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 94.5

• Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 112 S. Sharon Amity Road – 99.5

• McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood, 4335 Barclay Downs Drive – 96.5

• MOD Pizza, 4914 Old Sardis Road – 96

• Momo Truck, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 96

Charlotte (28226)

• Great Harvest Bread Company, 6420 Rea Road – 95

• McDonald’s, 8824 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97.5

Charlotte (28270)

• Juliana Pizza, 9858 Monroe Road – 91.5

• Strudelteig, 1640 Sardis Road N. – 97

Charlotte (28277)

• Arbys, 9923 Sandy Rock Place – 97

• Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, 15105 John J Delaney Drive – 94

• Basil Thai Cuisine, 7800 Rea Road – 94.5

• Bella Fresco Cafe, 8200 Providence Road – 96

• Chick-fil-A, 11530 Waverly Center Drive – 98

• Dakshin Indian Grill, 16640 Hawfield Way – 95.5

• Einstein Bros. Bagels, 13736 Conlan Circle – 94.5

• Five Guys Arboretum, 8020 Providence Road – 96.5

• Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 11135 Golf Links Drive – 97

• Jade Villa Asian Bistro, 14815 Ballantyne Village Way – 97

• Pearlz Oyster Bar, 7804 Rea Road – 94

• Smashburger, 7804 Rea Road – 93.5

• Smoothie King, 14825 Ballantyne Village Way – 99.5

• True Crafted Pizza, 7828 Rea Road – 95.5

• Whole Foods Market (Kei Jei Kitchen), 7221 Waverly Walk Ave. – 98

Pineville

• Chatpatay, 9101 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98.5

• Harper’s Restaurant, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 96

• Olive Garden, 9421 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97.5