Grant helps Atrium Health’s Pediatric Dentistry Program

CHARLOTTE – The Atrium Health Foundation received a $34,438 grant from the Delta Dental Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Delta Dental of North Carolina, Michigan, Ohio and Indiana.

The grant will help underwrite operating costs of Atrium Health’s Pediatric Dentistry Program, a service line administered by Levine Children’s Hospital and the Department of Oral Medicine at Carolinas Medical Center.

The grant provides funding for equipment and supplies needed to offer routine and specialized dental care to pediatric patients with complex medical needs or chronic health issues.

“Oral health is an important aspect of overall health and it is a major focus for children with complex medical issues,” said Dr. Scott Goodman, of the Department of Oral Medicine at Carolinas Medical Center. “Thanks to their generosity, we can serve 900 children on average annually in our Pediatric Dental Clinic.”

