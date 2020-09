CHARLOTTE – Charlotte City Council approved Novant Health’s request to tweak a site plan approved in January for a hospital going at 38 acres at the intersection of Johnston Road and Providence Road West.

The amendment increases the square footage of the hospital by 39,000 square feet to 262,000, as well as add a couple lanes, including a southbound left turn lane on Johnston Road.

Charlotte Councilman Ed Driggs thanked Novant Health for its investment in south Charlotte.