Mechanic with 50 years of helicopter maintenance wins award from FAA

CHARLOTTE – Thomas Hall has dedicated much of his life to maintaining helicopters that save lives.

Hall started his career at age 20 in the Vietnam War. March 2019 marked his 50th year in helicopter maintenance. He serves as Air Methods Airbase lead mechanic for Atrium Health’s MedCenter Air in Charlotte.

The Federal Aviation Administration presented Hall with the Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Award on Sept. 24 at Atrium Health’s MedCenter Air hangar at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Named for the Wright brothers’ mechanic, the honor recognizes the lifetime accomplishments of senior mechanics.

“I have seen many changes during the past 50 years and have witnessed incredible advancements in the air medical industry,” Hall said. “Maintenance safety practices have improved and the technological evolution of the aircraft has been amazing. I’ve also enjoyed working with my fellow crewmembers and passing along what I have learned during my career.”

Hall started his career as a helicopter mechanic and crew chief in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. After 12 years and multiple overseas deployments with the Marines, he entered the civilian world of helicopter maintenance.

He obtained his Airframe and Powerplant license and went to work for Burnside-Ott as a contractor at Naval Air Station Whiting Field in Santa Rosa County, Florida. From there, Hall was hired by ERA Helicopters and worked in Louisiana in the petroleum industry.

He then transitioned to the air ambulance industry in 1992 when he joined Air Methods. He has remained with the company since.

“He has been incredibly generous in sharing his knowledge and experience with other mechanics on our maintenance team and he has inspired them to hone their craft,” said Michael Laeder, vice president of maintenance operations at Air Methods. “His work is a vital piece of our mission to save lives.”

During his career with Air Methods, Hall has worked as lead mechanic at three bases. He also served as program aviation manager for MedCenter Air in Charlotte, and as Air Methods southeastern regional area maintenance manager.

After nearly 10 years in the management world, Hall decided to return to his passion and took on the role of traveling relief mechanic. He returned to Charlotte to assume his current position as lead mechanic for Atrium Health’s MedCenter Air.

“I could not be prouder of him for his service to Atrium Health, his industry and most importantly the countless teammates, providers and patients he has impacted through his commitment to safety,” said Katie Kaney, chief administrative officer of Atrium Health.