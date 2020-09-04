Dogs displaced by Hurricane Laura arrive in Charlotte

Photo courtesy of Humane Society of Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Humane Society of Charlotte welcomed 43 dogs from southeastern Alabama on Sept. 2 due to the after-effects of Hurricane Laura.

HSC will help find placement and re-home the dogs with their forever families, including 25 puppies, in the coming weeks.

The Humane Society of Charlotte teamed up with Save A Pet in Dothan, Alabama to help them maximize their limited space as more displaced animals continue to arrive from across the Gulf states and storm clean-up continues.

The dogs are not available for adoption until their needs are further evaluated. Puppies too young for adoption will be placed in foster homes and all other adoptable animals will be spayed or neutered, receive a medical and behavior assessment and be made available for adoption as soon as possible. Follow HSC on social media for updates.