Crocker brings fresh ideas to cancer advocacy

Victoria Crocker joined the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network just this year, but the Charlotte resident has already won a state award for her work. Photo courtesy of ACS CAN

CHARLOTTE – The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network presented Charlotte resident Victoria Crocker its Emerging Leader award for her innovative advocacy efforts to help make cancer a national priority.

The award is presented to a state volunteer who has demonstrated a promising start in her role with ACS CAN by leveraging new opportunities to advocate for cancer patients.

“During her first year as an ACS CAN advocate, Victoria has already established herself as a true champion for the cancer community by bringing new, creative solutions to the table,” said Lisa Lacasse, president of ACS CAN. “We are energized by the undeniable passion she contributes to our advocacy work and look forward to celebrating her many future achievements on behalf of cancer patients in North Carolina and nationwide.”

Crocker joined ACS CAN as a volunteer in 2020 and has recently stepped into the role of Ambassador Constituent Team Lead, leading advocacy efforts in North Carolina’s Ninth District. In her short tenure, she’s already led the entire state in fundraising efforts during a challenging year and created momentum around ACS CAN’s efforts among legislators.

“Victoria’s positivity and energy has reinvigorated our North Carolina team. From the federal team to the state level, we are all incredibly impressed with her strong leadership and willingness to take on new challenges,” said Patti Bossert, associate director of grassroots and program integration. “Her skills and engagement will take North Carolina far in our efforts to prevent cancer and protect patients and their families.”

Moved by the story of Henriette Lacks, Crocker decided to honor her memory and raise awareness on cancer disparities in the Black community by cycling 250 miles across the state to raise funds for ACS CAN.

Taking on additional challenges to educate on health disparities, Crocker organized a virtual book club to explore themes of poverty, racism and more that impact cancer mortality and incidence rates in communities of color.

Crocker was honored Sept. 13 during the ACS CAN Leadership Summit and Lobby Day. Nearly 700 cancer patients, survivors and their loved ones will meet virtually with their elected officials Sept. 15 to urge them to make cancer a national priority.

The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network empowers advocates across the country to make their voices heard and influence evidence-based public policy change as well as legislative and regulatory solutions that will reduce the cancer burden. It is a nonprofit advocacy affiliate of the American Cancer Society. Visit www.fightcancer.org for details.