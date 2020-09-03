Community groups toraise voting awareness at #GoVoteCLT event

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg County NAACP, Peace4Poverty and The Snow Legal Group PLLC are partnering on a #GoVoteCLT event Friday, Sept. 11, to raise awareness about the importance of voting in neighborhoods that have historically had low voter turnout.

The event will include three event stops, each with free food, music and speakers:

• Grier Heights Neighborhood Park (3110 Leroy St.) from noon to 3 p.m.

• Sugaw Creek Park (943 W. Sugar Creek Road), from 3:30 to 6 p.m.

• Intersection of Lasalle and Beatties Ford roads from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

“Voting is the most important thing we can do to make a difference in our future. It’s more than a checked box on a piece of paper. It is an opportunity to lead, to help, to transform lives in a way that will leave a mark on future generations,” said Joshua Proby, who serves as the criminal justice chair for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg County Chapter of the NAACP. “We created this event because it’s vital for communities to understand why voting is such a critical part of building a better future for our neighborhoods and our children.”

Proby is also the founder of Peace4Poverty, a nonprofit that seeks to educate and uplift young adults and youth in underserved communities through career training and education on entrepreneurship.

The Snow Legal Group will be at the event to provide legal insight into the voting process.

“The right to vote is an essential part of our democracy, but voter suppression, additional obstacles to registration and strict voter identification requirements can make voting confusing for many of our community members,” said Kenneth Snow, the firm’s managing partner. “We want to help get those questions answered so everyone feels comfortable and empowered casting their vote – not just for the November 2020 election, but for elections to come.”

On the web: www.peace4poverty.org