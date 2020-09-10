City of Charlotte launches tree canopy policy survey

A TreesCharlotte planting at Starmount Academy in October. (Photo courtesy of Yellow Duck Marketing)

CHARLOTTE – The City of Charlotte has launched an online survey at www.publicinput.com/trees to gather feedback through Oct. 12 on Charlotte’s tree canopy policies.

The city says its tree canopy coverage is at 45%. It points to a 2019 study by the University of Vermont and TreesCharlotte that found Charlotte lost 4% of its tree canopy from 2012 to 2018, particularly in residential areas.

“The survey results will help us understand residents’ preferences and priorities when it comes to caring for the tree canopy,” said Alyson Craig, deputy planning director for the city. “Charlotteans take great pride in the tree canopy and we want to ensure it is a resource that serves our entire community.”

Responses will inform the Tree Canopy Action Plan, a companion document to the Charlotte Future 2040 Comprehensive Plan. The plan will update city policies that preserve and grow the tree canopy.

A final report with new and updated tree canopy policies will be released in late fall 2020.

The action plan will be a guide for the upcoming Unified Development Ordinance, which will streamline all city codes into one document.

Visit www.trees.charlottenc.gov for details on the Tree Canopy Action Plan.