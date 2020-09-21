Charlotte Water announces Customer Care Program in response to pandemic

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Water, along with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services, has created the Customer Care Program to work with customers to avoid disconnections for non-payment.

As a first stage, on March 13, late fees on the water bills were no longer charged and customer shutoffs for non-payment were discontinued. Previously disconnected customers were reconnected immediately.

When the Executive Order expired July 29, Charlotte Water continued the practices started in March.

Charlotte Water is now moving into the next stage of customer assistance:

· Continuing temporary the practice of not disconnecting customers for delinquent account balances and not imposing late fees.

· Working with customers to resolve past due balances in the coming months through payment arrangements and financial assistance.

Customers with past due balances as of Sept. 30 will automatically be placed on a 12-month, no interest payment arrangement beginning with their October statement. No action is needed by customers to begin the payment arrangement.

Charlotte Water has also enhanced partnerships with nonprofits, such as Crisis Assistance Ministries and Commonwealth Charlotte, to provide financial assistance programs.

Charlotte Water has also established the Customer Care Team, a group of trained customer service professionals dedicated to work one-on-one with customers and connect them with community assistance agencies.

Legally, Charlotte Water cannot forgive charges for services received by customers during the pandemic.

Visit www.charlottewater.org or contact 311 (704-336-7600) for details.