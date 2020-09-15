Charlotte launches $4M grant program to support food, beverage industry

CHARLOTTE — The City of Charlotte has launched the Food Service Recovery Grant Program, which will provide $4 million to qualifying businesses in the food and beverage industry impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program is part of the city’s Open for Business initiative, which will distribute $50 million to small businesses headquartered within city limits and the local workforce impacted by COVID-19.

The application period spans from noon Sept. 21 to Oct. 19. Funding will be awarded first come, first served.

Restaurants, bars, food trucks and caterers with five or fewer employees are eligible for $10,000 in grants, and those with six or more employees can be awarded $25,000. Approximately 350 businesses will receive grant funding.

To be eligible, applicants must:

• Be headquartered within Charlotte city limits

• Have been established before January 1, 2020

• Have earned revenue of more than $30,000 in 2019

• Not be currently engaged in bankruptcy proceedings

• Not be a non-profit, liquor store or adult entertainment establishment

The city will also launch a StreetEats program, providing $400,000 toward leveraging its right of way, private streets and parking lots to provide outdoor dining opportunities to support restaurants still struggling due to the pandemic.

The first StreetEats location will activate on Thomas Avenue in the Plaza Midwood area in the coming weeks.

Visit www.charlotteopenforbusiness.com for details.