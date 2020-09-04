Charlotte firm Paymentus connects with Walmart

CHARLOTTE – Walmart and Paymentus have formed a partnership designed to modernize how bills are paid in Walmart stores and in the Walmart app.

As part of the collaboration, Walmart has joined the Paymentus Instant Payment Network.

Paymentus powers customer interaction management, bill presentment and payments through digital wallet, web, mobile, IVR, text, email, chat, voice assistant, point of sale and agent assisted channels.

The firm’s platform uses artificial intelligence to improve interaction quality, maximize uptime and reduce fraud.

“We are excited to be the leading force behind the paradigm shift in how consumers and business interact,” Paymentus CEO Dushyant Sharma said. “Our partnership with Walmart further cements Paymentus as the future-proof provider of simplified bill pay experiences for consumers and a source of operational excellence for businesses.”