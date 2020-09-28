Charlotte expands eligibility for Food Service Recovery Program

CHARLOTTE – The City of Charlotte expanded eligibility requirements for its Food Service Recovery Program, allowing more small businesses to apply for grants.

Previously, businesses were required to earn gross sales of at least $30,000 in 2019. That requirement has been removed.

Previously, business owners could only apply for a grant for one business or one location. That requirement has been removed. If a person owns more than one restaurant, bar, food truck, catering company or music venue in Charlotte, they are now eligible to apply for more than one grant through this recovery program. These businesses must be operating as a separate business with separately filed Taxpayer Identification Numbers. A restaurant that also provides catering services would be considered one business if operating under the same TIN.

The city’s Food Service Recovery Grant Program will provide $4 million to qualifying local businesses in the food and beverage industry that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Music venues are also eligible to apply for the Food Service Recovery Grant.

The application opened Sept. 21 and closes Oct. 19. Grant funding will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

Restaurants, bars, food trucks, caterers and music venues with five or fewer employees are eligible for $10,000 in grants, and those with six or more employees can be awarded $25,000. About 350 businesses will receive grant funding.

Visit www.charlotteopenforbusiness.com for details.