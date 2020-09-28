Charlotte Convention Center meets strict cleaning protocols

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Convention Center recently became one of the first facilities in North Carolina to earn the Global Biorisk Advisory Council STAR Facility Accreditation, according to the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority.

ISSA introduced the program this year as the cleaning industry’s only outbreak prevention, response and recovery accreditation. It outlines protocols for cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention.

Some of the program’s 20 core elements include standard operating procedures, personal protective equipment and emergency preparedness measures.

“In conjunction with numerous other precautionary steps we have taken in response to COVID-19, this accreditation affirms that all who walk through our facility doors are met with the highest standard of cleanliness,” CRVA CEO Tom Murray said.

Last week Charlotte’s Spectrum Center announced its GBAC STAR Accreditation. The CRVA is also pursuing the accreditation for its other managed venues, the NASCAR Hall of Fame and the Bojangles Entertainment Complex.

Visit https://www.charlottesgotalot.com/coronavirus-resources for more on the CRVA venues and cleaning initiatives.