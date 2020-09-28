Centralina Regional Council to identify potential transit corridors

The Charlotte Area Transit System is involved in the collaboration with the Central Regional Council. SCW file photo

CHARLOTTE – The Centralina Regional Council and its regional partners launched CONNECT Beyond, a regional mobility and transit study, in February.

The CONNECT Beyond team is comprised of transportation, transit and land-use officials as well as public and private sector community leaders from 12 counties in the Carolinas. The coalition will develop the vision and strategies for creating a transportation network for regional connectivity and local access across the Charlotte region.

“The need for regional mobility options is greater than ever – not just for transit services, but to further social equity, economic development and sustainable growth,” said Geraldine Gardner, executive director of Centralina Regional Council.

The project team will present potential corridors Sept. 30 to the CONNECT Beyond Policy Advisory Board. These corridors will be studied further to determine future high capacity transit or commuter rail investments and will serve as the foundation for further connections to increase urban/rural connectivity.

The meeting will be live-streamed to Centralina’s YouTube Channel. It will feature a conversation about the importance of regional mobility with former Charlotte Mayor Harvey Gantt.

The CONNECT Beyond team will launch a series of public engagement activities in early October to help the community learn more about the region’s transit needs while collecting public input.

Visit www.CONNECT-Beyond.com to learn more.